Inquisition, Live in London

Inquisition’s track record for not arriving on time, or at all, has become something of an inside joke, so while it’s disheartening that people are still queuing way past door time, there’s a buzz in the air that feels electric and exciting, and a sense of relief once people finally make it inside.

ONDSKAPT’s [7] rare appearance in the capital is enough to get people here early and, after a heart-stopping wait, the masses file in and the Swedes don’t disappoint. Acerbus’s commanding aura pulls the audience in amidst all manner of howls and screams and it’s a fine start.

Finland’s ARCHGOAT [8] are on fire this evening and the new songs go down a storm as the heaving crowd makes their appreciation known.

INQUISITION [9] have come a long way since their earlier appearances in this town and the reaction they receive tonight is one of worship. The intensity this two-piece band produces is nothing short of supernatural and frontman Dagon spills forth proclamations of mystical destruction with the songs sounding mindbendingly heavy considering only a drum kit and guitar make up the instrumentation.

Force Of The Floating Tomb fires up the evening perfectly and those savvy enough to stick around after the lights go up gladly take the marvellously blasphemous Crush The Jewish Prophet as their final taste of an excellent night./o:p