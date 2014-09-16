Ides Of Gemini: Old World New Wave

It’s no secret that LA’s Ides

As the band have developed, aspects beyond Sera’s admittedly angelic, stained glass-stroking voice have exhibited both prominence and importance, and the spectrum gets pulled wider on album number two. Kelly Johnston-Gibson’s deceptively rudimentary, tom-heavy drumming provides a spacious, melodramatic pulse, Jason suspends shuddering chords from a bank of reverb pedals and Sera haunts the chapel with her acrobatic pipes. The formula expands upon their debut, Constantinople, as the 4AD catalogue luxuriously massages witchy doom metal with most of the early blackened influences extracted from the mix. While some tracks could have existed happily on the previous album, the trio demonstrate their unique stripes and burgeoning capability with the quicker tempos, post-punk guitar modulation and infectious choruses of Black Door and Scimitar leading the way.

Via Neurot