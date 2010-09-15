Huw Lloyd-Langton’s LLG: Hard Graft

Often unfairly underrated and viewed as a jobbing journeyman

There’s an accomplished maturity in the songwriting and a sense of acceptance and peace to these superior, largely laid-back workouts, packed with Langton’s familiar echo-drenched solos. It’s the blues, however, rather than oscillating sequencers that provide the bedrock for the occasional cosmic excursion.

Hey Mama and A Dream are reminiscent and worthy of Gary Moore-era Thin Lizzy, while a closing trio of sparse acoustic instrumentals could have been plucked from Ry Cooder’s Paris, Texas soundtrack.

A couple of misfires (reggae, rapping) aside, Langton seems to have found his mojo. It suits him.