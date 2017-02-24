Trending
Horisont - About Time album review

Sweden’s proto-metal protagonists wind up their clocks

While still retaining their masterclass mix of Quo, Priest, Thin Lizzy and Scorpions, Horisont recently expanded their repertoire with the addition of some Rush and Focus-inspired keys courtesy of their dambusting vocalist Axel, altering the writing process and inspiring more elaborate, but still-swaggering, anthems in the process. This newer, synthy sound carries along the sci-fi themes of the band’s fourth album perfectly, and with each release the band have progressed with the times – if not recent times. The beginning of their 10-year career started with a sound circa 1970 and is currently up to 1980, with each album becoming more satisfyingly complex. Hints of stadium-sized AOR rock are creeping in slightly, as the band slowly embrace the 80s era of overblown pomp and power.

With the release of About Time, a new label and some upcoming international tours, Horisont should be gaining the wider recognition and acclaim of fellow Swedes Graveyard, along with Uncle Acid And The Deadbeats.