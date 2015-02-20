Hawklords: Censored

Hawklords were a brief spurt at the end of the 70s; the remnants of Hawkwind going in a slightly different direction before dialling up the mothership and returning home. Now the name’s been revived, albeit with only Harvey Bainbridge from that first incarnation.

And Censored isn’t a disaster, but it also pales against 25 Years On, the 1978 debut.

The problem is that while the songs have a pleasant space-rock hue, they lack the unpredictability Robert Calvert in particular fashioned 37 years ago.

Things work best on the instrumental Soma, with a somnambulant grace, and the melodic rock sheen of Starstruck. Elsewhere, it sounds as if the band are trying too hard to prove worthy of the name./o:p