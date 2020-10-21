HammerFall’s Live! Against The World: anthem after fist-banging anthem

While Hammerfall deliver good studio albums, it’s onstage they come into their own, as is proven here. The band’s third live release was recorded in Germany at the start of 2020 and you can sense the energy surge the Swedes get from the rabid crowd. There’s no time for clever nuances; what you get is anthem after fist-banging anthem, with vocalist Joacim Cans acting as a charismatically bombastic cheerleader. The two-hour set spans the band’s catalogue, and they celebrate the 20th anniversary of the classic Renegade album with a special medley. The high spots are Blood Bound, Let The Hammer Fall and Hearts On Fire. Live! Against The World will put a smile on any metal maniac’s face.