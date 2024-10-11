"I just turned 41 and I still don’t know what the hell I’m doing." It's Lzzy Hale's birthday, but Halestorm's riotous Aftershock set is a present for all

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

The late-summer sun blazes across the California sky as Halestorm’s logo gleams across the backdrop of the Shockwave stage, a beacon for the thousands of revved-up punters stretched out across the field. The crowd roars as the band step into view, Lzzy Hale launching into a stunning a cappella prelude of Raise Your Horns. From the very first note, it’s clear—Halestorm have arrived as conquering heroes.

Piling into the chugging riffs of I Miss the Misery, Lzzy’s voice cuts through the night with gale-force power, commanding the stage with effortless ferocity. Arejay Hale, dressed in a pink jacket and sporting green hair, is a whirling, smashing tornado behind the drum kit, a lurching cross between Keith Moon and the Joker. His manic energy sets the tone, as Joe Hottinger’s searing fretwork laces seamlessly into Lzzy’s power chords. Following the opener with Love Bites (So Do I) is the last thing this crowd expects so early in the set and their raucous assent establishes that they are absolutely here for it.

“This one’s for you!” Lzzy shouts, dedicating I Get Off to the women in the crowd, exhorting them to climb upon whatever shoulders are available. The song’s gritty, seductive power takes on new life with a nod to Heart’s Crazy On You, woven into the psychedelic interlude. Halestorm know exactly what they’re doing, and they’re playing to their strengths.

The crowd sways and sings along to the brooding Familiar Taste of Poison, impervious to the blinding sun and soaring temperature. “I wanna thank you all for showing up for my birthday tonight,” Lzzy declares. "I just turned 41...and I still don’t know what the hell I’m doing,” she laughs, but the truth is clear—Halestorm know exactly how to captivate an audience.

Closing with a positively filthy rendition of The Steeple, Halestorm have reduced their audience to a sweaty, grinning mess. The sheer size and passion of the crowd testify to Halestorm’s unrelenting hard work and the towering success that it has brought them. Aftershock has never felt so alive.

Halestorm Aftershock 2024 setlist