Hadea: Fabric Of Intention

As you might expect from a band that have crawled from the swamps of Cape Fear, North Carolina, Hadea are not about to get bogged down in frivolous niceties or radio-friendly gimmicks. Instead, the miscreants formerly known as Gollum are mutant metal mischief-makers of the highest order.

Fabric Of Intention offers an ugly, scabrous storm of angular riffs, experimental rhythmic grit and vocals spewed forth from accursed, hate-filled throats.

There are shades of Remission-era Mastodon on the pummelling title track and the pulsing tectonic grind of the eight-minute Reconstruction Of Our Ways, but these are a red herring; Hadea are a far more brutal beast than the beardy prog squad. On the seething spitstorm of opener Hinge and the thrash-gone-wrong ribcage rattle of Source And Creator, there is wild invention, breathtaking precision and cudgelling contrariness.

Somehow, Hadea even allow some bloodstained hooks to burst through the slender cracks in their poisonous sonic carapace. A supremely exciting and distinctive debut.