“These shamans are about to bewitch metal’s mainstream”: Green Lung prove they’re the next big thing at awe-inspiring London show

When you think of mysticism and rural rituals, what’s the first place you picture? It probably isn’t Walthamstow. Nonetheless, this is where Green Lung have holed up to host a secret show and gear up for what could be a breakthrough year to come.

Though they’re based in London, these occultists imbue their stoner/doom metal with folkloric tales from their birthplaces of Devon and Norfolk. Furthermore, they seek to write songs that could have come from mid-’70s metal: an era where the genre dabbled in folk, prog, blues and more, yet to be codified by the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal. It’s a fusion that, even when the quintet were self-releasing their music, earned them coverage from national newspapers and radio.

That goodwill is palpable tonight, as Green Lung take the stage at a quickly sold-out Blondies to a blast of cheers. Opener The Harrowing / Old Gods establishes their proto-metal sound and, moreover, how fucking excellent they are at writing songs. “Old gods never die!” singer Tom Templar howls with the rasp of an early-days Rob Halford – it’s the first of many choruses that will have everyone in this venue shouting along in unison.

As a wooden Green Man mask leers from the back of the stage like Iron Maiden’s Eddie, the band rally through anthems that narrate their musical story so far. Whereas Old Gods clearly leans on Black Sabbath and Deep Purple’s influence, newer songs The Forest Church and Maxine (both from last year’s excellent This Heathen Land) are more distinct. Proggy synths wind underneath Templar’s infectious refrains and Scott Black’s hulking riffs: a combination somewhere between Ghost, Yes and Electric Wizard.

The crowd’s energy remains hyperactive throughout, especially during the crushing crescendos of One For Sorrow. However, it peaks with finale Let The Devil In, which not only has everybody screaming its title; it also sees them carrying Templar as he stagedives while hammering out his closing lines.

Green Lung’s stock is about to skyrocket. The band will tour with Opeth and Clutch this summer, then in February they’re headlining London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town for their biggest-ever concert. Combine that with tonight’s torrent of bangers and the constantly fired-up audience, and it’s clear these stoner shamans are about to bewitch metal’s mainstream.

Green Lung setlist: Blondies Brewery, London, UK – August 2, 2024

The Harrowing / Old Gods

The Forest Church

Maxine (Witch Queen)

The Ritual Tree

Mountain Throne

Graveyard Sun

Templar Dawn

The Ancient Ways

One For Sorrow

Initiation / Woodland Rites

Let The Devil In