Gov’t Mule: Dark Side Of The Mule

This is one of several archival live releases remixed and remastered to mark the captivating Gov’t Mule’s 20th anniversary. Even for a band as prolific and musically abundant as Gov’t Mule, launching into the fabled Floyd songbook for a dramatic and defiant three-hour set brought a special sort of excitement and anticipation to Boston’s Orpheum Theatre on Halloween night, 2008.

This brilliant and beautifully captured set positively vibrates with the atmosphere and thrills that incandescent Warren and his funk ’n’ fury-informed cohorts bring to the material.