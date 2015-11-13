Good Tiger: A Head Full Of Moonlight

No question, Good Tiger are a most modern prog supergroup.

The line-up features ex-TesseracT man Eliot Coleman, Derya Nagle and Joaquin Ardiles, the guitarists from acrobatic prog metallers The Safety Fire, and Alex Rüdinger, drummer of The Faceless. No surprise then, that they were able to crowdfund this first album in just 24 hours based on past form, and as you might expect it’s freighted with the same kind of angular, crossover math-metal and post-hardcore tendencies that made The Safety Fire so exciting. Opener Where Are The Birds has echoes of that band’s dense production, but for the most part, the album doesn’t overcomplicate things. Nagle has said that they were aiming for a leaner, more ‘live’ sound, and on, say, the ushing Enjoy The Rain this blunt, powerful approach pays dividends. Same with album highlight All Her Own Teeth: a fast, drop-tuned riff and tight dual guitar attack counterpointing Coleman’s soaring vocal is all the track needs to hit rare levels of math-prog greatness. Atmospheric Latchkey Kids and Understanding Silence show the band aren’t a one-trick pony. The focus is on uncompromising prog with no frills, and that’s what makes this album great.