Golden Caves - Bring Me To The Water

Marketed as an EP rather than a full-length debut, this collection of material from Rotterdam-based five-piece Golden Caves is a little more than that description might suggest.

At around 35 minutes it would have been a commonplace duration in the vinyl era, so it’s certainly worth treating as an album release. The seven tracks contained here are a round-up of the band’s catalogue as it stands, with the only new track – the title song itself – presented along with previous single My Demons Hunt and the five tracks from their 2013 debut EP, in remastered form.

There’s plenty of potential to be heard on this collection, with frontwoman Romy Ouwerkerk’s vocals helping to conjure a similar air to Magenta on several of the songs. The title track is the most immediately accessible piece on display, but there is plenty of strong back-up, ranging from the heavier punch of Hey You to the almost Enya-like ambience of the closer, Exhilaration.

The band form a tight unit, with the overall sound more important than solo grandstanding, and the crystal-clear production is sparkling. Their first full-length album is planned for next year, and we await that one with great interest.