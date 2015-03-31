Gehennah: Metal Police

These long-tenured Swedes are metal’s equivalent of the 70s loopy martial arts movie scene.

Rough around the edges and bogged down with deliberate redundancies and laugh-out- loud clichés, a perpetual so-bad-it’s-good charm dominated previous works King Of The Sidewalk and Hardrocker in the same way it did Bruce Lee’s The Way Of The Dragon.

Underground purists afraid the band would polish up their own mess for Metal Blade needn’t be worried, as Metal Police picks up right where previous ‘opuses’ Decibel Rebel and 1986 left off.

In fact, there are re-recorded versions of older tracks Piss Off, I’m Drinking and Bitch With A Bullet Belt alongside new excursions in brainless fun like Four Knuckle Facelift, 666, Drunks & Rock ’N’ Roll and the very Dwarves-ish Fuck ’Em All.

Gehennah delivers the biggest, dumbest slab of blackened thrash rawk this side of classic Venom, Midnight and Abigail. So what if a few brain cells are killed in the process? Better this than a karate chop to the throat./o:p