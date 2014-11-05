Fripp & Eno: Live In Paris 28.05.1975

Available only in bootleg form for many years, this document of one of rock’s most original and influential pairings makes for interesting listening in many ways.

Firstly, it’s great to hear Mister Textures and Mister Odd Guitar in any context, and this three-CD record of their mid-70s live renderings of, among others, the legendary Swastika Girls and An Index Of Metals is a faithful document.

Secondly, the crowd response, growing more restless as it becomes apparent they’re not going to get Here Come The Warm Jets or Crimson King, and thirdly, a disc of Eno’s backing loops, spiky fun in its own right. Glambient!/o:p