Fen: Carrion Skies

A band whose sound is unique within the scene, Fen have been responsible for some of the most entrancing and intriguing black metal the UK has to offer.

Where last year’s Dustwalker marked a turn into more reflective territory, Carrion Skies continues in that vein of drenched honesty and depth. Our Names Written In Embers – Part 1 reflects the Fen style succinctly, its gorgeous guitarwork shimmering with post-rock essence and melded with harder, colder black metal, and_ The Watcher_’s vocal burns across it all with dignified passion. The huge lifts of pace that permeate the majestic rhythms of The Dying Stars see Fen move away from the more post-black metal landscapes that they’ve worked within previously while keeping the emotion at the same high levels during the gorgeous Sentinels or the stirring latter moments of Menhir – Supplicant. Carrion Skies is a layered, beautiful work that glows with the recognisable Fen sound and, while they have always been a band to watch, Carrion Skies is a majestic work that must be attended to.

Via Code666 Records