Eths: Autopsie & Samantha

Eths have been going for absolutely ages but it’s only within the last five or so years that they’ve started to gain recognition outside their native France. This reissue of their first two proper EPs is for the recently enlightened curious to hear how the quintet’s bittersweet blend began.

The 18 tracks here are a showcase of one of France’s finest contemporary metal bands. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Eths’ early material is truer to their post-nu metal and core influences than the avant-garde metal fusion of their more recently released albums. Autopsie’s no-nonsense grind is counterbalanced by original frontwoman Candice Clot’s incredible schizophrenic melodies – she was replaced by not one but two vocalists when she left last year.

Samantha’s infectious groove and downtuned guitars make it more recognisable; it’s unsettling, compelling to listen to and the creeping multi-part symphony of Animadversion is guaranteed to send shivers down the spine. Add to that the four explosive demo versions that lurk at the end and this is a real feast for the ears.