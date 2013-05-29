Trending

Eric Gillette: Afterthought

Promising debut from Neal Morse’s talented tour buddy.

By Prog 

If you caught any of Neal Morse’s shows this year or last then chances are that you’ll have seen Eric Gillette. Taking time aside from his guitar/keyboard/backing vocal duties with Morse’s touring band, Gillette brings us a debut album with a title that belies its considered content.

It’s a work that shows a burgeoning songwriting talent and is borne of a mind that swims at the endless opportunities found within non-linear, progressive music. A crunchy metallic riffs opens the title track, there’s a wealth of glitzy guitar solos (some from Morse guitarist Adson Sodre) and Change would fit well over the credits to a feel-good 80s movie.

Featuring bass great Randy George, the 22-minute Lost is an audacious yarn full of twists and turns let down by cheesier moments. Gillette’s vocals have a commendable, unmarred sheen, but that means some cliché-heavy lyrics are offered up with unforgiving clarity. This lets down the likes of the otherwise colossal Bring You Down.

A handful of such elements make Afterthought lean towards prog-by-numbers, but Gillette’s ability and enthusiasm is beyond doubt. It’s just possible that the follow-up will truly be the best a man can get.