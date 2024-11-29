You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

Eric Clapton's Crossroads Festival was expanded to a two-day event at LA’s Crypto.com Arena last year, now condensed(!) to a 4-CD (or 6LP) set, providing limitless pleasures for any guitar-minded person on their next lengthy journey.

There’s a bluegrass flavour early on with Del McCoury, Jerry Douglas, Bradley Walker and Sierra Hull before Eric Gales, Samantha Fish and Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram introduce the blues with a rocked-up Smokestack Lightning.

Eric Clapton - Makes No Difference (Live) [Crossroads 2023] - YouTube Watch On

From there it branches every which way, mixing in less familiar names – Citizen Cope, Molly Tuttle, Marcus King, H.E.R. and Brazilian duo Daniel Santiago and Pedro Martins – alongside old friends like Gary Clark Jr, Jimmie Vaughan, Joe Bonamassa, Taj Mahal, Roger McGuinn, Carlos Santana and John McLaughlin.

Clapton makes intermittent appearances throughout and closes the show with Stevie Wonder.