Ensnared - Dysangelium album review

The Swedish death metal outfit’s debut full-length employs more black metal atmospherics and a maturity of composition and vision that was hinted at on 2013’s EP, Ravenous Damnation’s Dawn. It’s clear that hours of toil has honed their abilities, allowing for a more expansive sound that has led to a work of complex arrangements and mysterious instrumental interludes. Tracks flow together almost as one lengthy pageant, with wiry lead guitar flourishes and barked vocal commands intoning amidst the rippling currents and murky portals of blackened DM refinement. Ensnared showcase a sonically precise and flowing sound thanks to some tar-blackened, tremolo-driven passages and a some variation in dynamics thanks to a more crisp production, which finetunes the band’s previously bludgeoning attack to soundscapes of a more darkly burnished and subtle hostility. Dysangelium is a strong debut that should propel the four-piece to higher realms of notoriety.