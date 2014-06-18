Trending

Eli Cook: Primitive Son

Keeping the blues alive.

By Reviews 

Virginia blues guitarist Eli Cook certainly has friends in high places, and they’re clamouring to appear on his fifth album: Mountain’s Leslie West, Pat Travers, Vinny Appice and plenty more all pop up on Primitive Son.

It’s understandable too. With a style that plants him between the classic blues greats and the tougher edge of bands like Soundgarden, he builds a warm, jam-band feel that sounds organic while still showing off his enviable skills as a guitar player.

The rolling, soulful High In The Morning, with its lush backing vocals, gives a sense of true collaboration among like-minded people. Timeless stuff created by a scholar of the genre.