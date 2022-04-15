Edgar Winter gets the greats in and pays impressive tribute to brother Johnny

Billy Gibbons, Joe Walsh, Joe Bonamassa, Warren Haynes, Derek Truck and more line up to pay tribute to Johnny Winter

By published

Edgar Winter: Brother Johnny cover art
(Image: © Quarto Valley)

Johnny Winter was one of the first generation of white blues-rock guitar virtuosos, blazing his fiery, fluid style across all manner of blues in the late 60s/early 70s with a singular passion. But he was pursued by demons – mainly heroin – that continued to gnaw away at his genial talent until he died in 2014. 

His multi-instrumentalist brother Edgar has paid tribute to Johnny by enlisting a collection of modern-day guitar heroes to specifically honour Johnny’s playing style and legacy on covers of a selection of his best tracks. 

It’s a skill that involves more than just copying the notes, and the results, from the likes of Billy Gibbons, Joe Walsh, Joe Bonamassa, Warren Haynes and Derek Trucks, are impressive. 

But ultimately you don’t learn as much about Johnny himself as you would from listening to the originals of the 17 tracks presented here.

Hugh Fielder
Hugh Fielder

Hugh Fielder has been writing about music for 47 years. Actually 58 if you include the essay he wrote about the Rolling Stones in exchange for taking time off school to see them at the Ipswich Gaumont in 1964. He was news editor of Sounds magazine from 1975 to 1992 and editor of Tower Records Top magazine from 1992 to 2001. Since then he has been freelance. He has interviewed the great, the good and the not so good and written books about some of them. His favourite possession is a piece of columnar basalt he brought back from Iceland.