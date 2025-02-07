You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

The return to Dream Theater of drummer Mike Portnoy after a 15-year absence has been acclaimed by some fans as akin to the Second Coming.

Although his stand-in Mike Mangini, never really departed from the template that had already been laid down, there’s a rejuvenated feel to this reunion album of the ‘dream team’, which is themed around the impact of sleep disruption from sleepwalking to nightmares.

Dream Theater - Night Terror (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

There’s a sharper-edged heaviness to the sound, clearly evident on Night Terror, which follows the ominous instrumental introduction, with an onslaught of maddening riffs and thunderous bass, and singer James LaBrie is in fine form.

A similar barrage opens A Broken Man, which describes the battle traumas that leave soldiers with nightmares and insomnia, and is heightened by their traumatised voices. In contrast, Midnight Messiah is more intricate and multi-layered, while the 20-minute heavy, proggy The Shadow Man Incident is an epic finale.