Dragged Into Sunlight/Gnaw Their Tongues: N.V.

Dragged Into Sunlight are the UK death/grind quartet who’ve recorded in an actual palace of skulls and also allegedly met with death row inmates in the US.

Gnaw Their Tongues is one of about 50 projects helmed solely by Dutch composer of sanity-shredding, vaudevillian noise terror, Mories.

On paper and in the minds of music fans deranged enough to like either of these audio terrorists, this collaborative LP by two of the most punishing artists in extreme music ought to be the stuff of brilliant nightmares, creating a new definition of ‘heavy’ that makes Pig Destroyer look like Billy Joel. Unfortunately, as is so often the case when two such extremes meet, imagination outstrips reality.

The five largely interchangeable tracks are mostly of the searing death/grind DIS peddled on Hatred For Mankind, while Mories’ input seems limited to sourcing audio of killers explaining their crimes and adding layers of static to the barrage. Not as expansive as DIS’s Neurosis-like Widowmaker, nor as insane as any of GTT’s oeuvre, but you still won’t sleep soundly for months.