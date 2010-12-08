Doro: 25 Years In Rock

Has any female ever represented the real nature and fabric of heavy metal better than Doro Pesch?

As this double-DVD-augmented three-disc release proves, she’s been uncompromisingly flying the flag for a quarter of a century, and clearly still loves it.

The key element in this package is the three-hour show the blonde beauty did back in her home town of Dusseldorf in 2008, celebrating her 25-year career. She’s joined by members of the Scorpions, Girlschool and also Tarja Turunen (among others) for a brilliant display of teutonic metal fireworks.

The second half is more of a look back at what she’s achieved, mostly against all the odds. In a way, the title is misleading. It should have been 25 Years Immersed In Metal. Because, as she shows here, Doro is the metal queen.