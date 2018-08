Taking a pounding, industrial guitar sound and using it for Meshuggah-worshipping polyrhythms makes a nice change from the legion currently stealing Fredrik Thordendal’s tone, but that’s pretty much where the positives end.

Apophenia is a record borne of downtuned repitition and some electronic bells and whistles and monotonous screams that act as charmless window dressing. The germ of an idea lurks within, but it’s never violent or varied enough.