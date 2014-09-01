Distorted Harmony: Chain Reaction

Distorted Harmony first emerged back in 2012 with their debut Utopia, which showcased their knack for balancing their more melodic leanings with a harsh, metal edge.

They were rightly lauded for their originality in an area often overridden with Dream Theater wannabes. As with most debuts, there were flaws, but Distorted Harmony have plainly grown as songwriters, as Chain Reaction is a far more accomplished and complete album. Every Time She Smiles defines their current approach, opening slowly with a serene guitar motif before transforming into an audacious metal track that’s far from formulaic. Their ability to avoid the predictable is their most notable asset. Misguided instantly sounds like archetypal prog metal, but they soon drag you in unexpected directions, breaking down the riffs into stripped down and clever interplay between Yoav Efron’s keyboards and the guitar of Guy Landau. On As You Go they even dabble with smooth acoustic guitars, sounding rather like Yes, and instrumental closer Methylene Blue shows what adept musicians they’re becoming. There’s no telling where their sense of adventure will take them next. RW