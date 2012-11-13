Trending

Die Hard: Conjure The Legions

Black-thrashers unearth the old-school spirit

By Metal Hammer 

The second time around for Die Hard, Conjure The Legions yet again invokes the great Teutonic thrash gods Sodom and Destruction. As the name would suggest, there’s still a smattering of Venom to be found here as well.

This is the sound of a band that have honed their craft in the three years since their debut, including a tour with their heroes Sodom. Older and wiser, Conjure The Legions sees the band employing a cleaner, crisper sound and some killer hooks. While most blackened thrash bands utilise the hellbent-for-leather approach to dynamics, these Swedish fiends have opted to rein it in and instead aim for something catchier.

Some punk and hardcore influences sneak in (is that a hint of Derby punks Blitz in Satanic Uprise?) and the result is a hook-laden riff-fest of glorious proportions. The vocals of singer Harry have more than a touch of Entombed’s LG Petrov and, coupled with the strength of the songwriting, this gives the record a sort of 80s thrash-meets-Wolverine Blues feel. Which can only be good.