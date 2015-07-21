Dew-Scented: Intermination

If there’s one thing that you can say about Dew-Scented, apart from them having what’s quite possibly the most ridiculous band name in the history of metal, it’s that the Germans certainly have an unwavering tenacity for sticking rigidly to their formula of modern thrash metal.

It’s a tenacity that, while never quite allowing them to hit the upper reaches of the game, has seen the veterans release one dependently solid record after another throughout their 20-plus-year career.

As you might expect, latest full-length Intermination certainly does very little, if anything, in bucking this ‘if it’s not broken, don’t fix it’ trend – and yet, as On A Collision Course and Means To An End fire off on their full-throttle, neck-snapping thrash attacks, and Living Lies brings something a little more measured to proceedings only for Reborn to ramp things up to ludicrous speed, it matters not one bit. More of the same this may be, but when it’s done in as fine a style as this, you just cannot argue with it.