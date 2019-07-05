Live albums have been a major feature of Deep Purple’s long career, beginning with 1969’s grandiose Concerto For Group And Orchestra and peaking with 1972’s mind-blowing Made In Japan. Now, as that career reaches its end stage, a new set of Purple concert recordings, The Soundboard Series, kicks off with Live In Newcastle 2001.

Recorded not on Tyneside but in Newcastle, Australia, the album looks like a bootleg with its brown paper and stencilling design. But as the ‘Soundboard’ tag indicates, the audio quality is high. And the performance, from the Gillan/Glover/Lord/Paice/Morse line-up, is masterful.

Three songs from 1996’s Purpendicular (the band’s first album with Steve Morse on guitar) are featured alongside deathless classics including Lazy and, inevitably, Smoke On The Water, and on the encore local hero Jimmy Barnes out-yells Ian Gillan.

Made In Japan is unbeatable, a landmark album. This one is for serious Purple collectors only.

Live In Newcastle 2001 Tracklist

Woman from Tokyo

Ted the Mechanic

Mary Long

Lazy

No One Came

Black Night

Sometimes I Feel Like Screaming

Fools

Perfect Strangers

Hey Cisco

When a Blind Man Cries

Smoke On the Water

Speed King/Good Times (With Jimmy Barnes)

Hush

Highway Star (With Jimmy Barnes & Ian Moss)