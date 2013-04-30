Davey Suicide: Davey Suicide

They’re the band your mother warned you about. Apparently. LA industrial metallers Davey Suicide whip up the cream of the late 90s scene and top it with modern swagger on their self-titled debut.

The twisted beats and schoolyard chants of introductory number Cross Your Heart untangle to reveal the first single Generation Fuck Star, from last year’s Put Our Trust In Suicide EP. The catchy anthem opens the album with a gigantic ‘fuck you’ that unfortunately gets diluted over the next 13 tracks.

Suicide’s distorted vocals shout out songs about revenge, sex, violence and refusing to conform and, like Motionless In White, these gothic poster boys are into their Marilyn Manson; the cheerleader chant from the melodic Sick Suicide is particularly reminiscent of mOBSCENE, for starters.

Their music is also heavily influenced by the likes of KMFDM, Dope, Static-X and White Zombie. But the big problem with emulating heroes is the danger of sounding like a tired copy and, more often that not, Davey Suicide fall into this category. This debut has promise but it sadly comes across as rushed and under-produced.