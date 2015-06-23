Cut Up: Forensic Nightmares

As unsophisticated as they were, Sweden’s Vomitory were still smart enough to pull the plug at their height.

Nevertheless, three of the four members – guitarist Urban Gustafsson, his sibling drummer Tobias and vocalist Erik Rundqvist – wasted no time in putting together Cut Up with Anders Bertilsson from the short-lived Coldworker, who had helped out Vomitory live in their final two years.

And guess what: they’re playing death metal. Nope, it doesn’t sound like Vomitory. Well, OK, it kind of does, but without as much filth and nastiness. Actually, if it wasn’t for the familiar, extremely tight yet supercharged drum performance, Forensic Nightmares would come across as a good mix of American and Scandinavian influences whose outcome is a tad too clinical for its own good. Of course, Cut Up don’t necessarily need to mimic their big brother and wait three albums and 10 years to really find their sound, but you can’t help wishing they’d taken their time to truly gel as a unit instead of jumping directly back into the studio on autopilot.