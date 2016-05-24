Cult Of Luna live review – London, Islington Assembly Hall

Bathed in blue, BOSSK [8] take to the beautiful stage and while their time on stage is short, it is time well spent.

Despite being active for over 10 years (minus a short hiatus), they’ve just released their debut album and tonight they showcase two new tracks as well as playing old favourites. The Reverie and Heliopause pulse with shorter, bombastic playing times while I and Truth move in steadier rhythms and shattering build-ups.

It’s the perfect accompaniment to CULT OF LUNA [9] who are giving 2006’s Somewhere Along The Highway the anniversary it deserves. Beforehand, though, is an entrancing opening comprised of stellar takes from other albums. The Sweep is epic and the science fiction slant of the beats is triggered by a phenomenal light show that is as much a part of the performance as the songs. A breathtaking Waiting For You closes out this portion and Marching To The Heartbeats ushers in the album we are here to celebrate. Cult Of Luna are so on form this evening that losing yourself in their embrace is all that can be done. Back To Chapel Town is gorgeous and heartfelt with an emotional current felt keenly around this venue. Dark City, Dead Man closes the night on huge, sorrowfully expansive sounds and a stunning reminder of why this band are so loved and rightly revered.