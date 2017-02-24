Crystal Fairy - Crystal Fairy album review

When exactly does Omar Rodriguez-Lopez of At The Drive-In and The Mars Volta sleep? There seems to be a new project from him every week, much of it on the Ipecac label, America’s true home of the weird.

This time he’s jumped on board a hook-up between King Buzzo and Dale Crover of The Melvins and Teri Genderbender of Le Bucherettes, which came about when Genderbender joined The Melvins on stage to cover Bikini Kill’s righteous riot grrl classic Rebel Girl. That’s sadly missing from this rollicking debut, but from the moment opener Chiseler bursts into life with the kind of classic, adrenaline-junkie riff you could use to power a mission to Mars, all you can do is strap yourself in and enjoy the G-force.

Genderbender is a born star, charisma dripping from every syllable, while The Melvins’ trademark heaviness complements and contrasts her bohemian, dramatic delivery like sea salt in caramel. This fairy wears boots and is ready to kick ass.