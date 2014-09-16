Crucifyre: Black Magic Fire

Considering their age and their glorious pedigrees – Morbid, Afflicted, Nasum and General Surgery among others – the members of Crucifyre have every reason in the world to go back the source of death metal.

And in a way, that’s what this Swedish crew have done, except that said retro trip doesn’t include either a ‘Heavy Metal’ Boss pedal or a single reference to Entombed. Black Magic Fire isn’t even really death metal, at least not in the way you think it should be. What was only touched upon three years go with their Infernal Earthly Divine debut has become a reality. Far more than just an old-school thrash band à la Slayer with an even more openly Satanic vibe that would make Possessed jealous, Crucifyre actually embody all things extreme. Black Magic Fire may be very 1987, yet it’s haunted by the half-shouted/half-screamed vocals of Erik ‘Tormentor’ Sahlström and performed by veterans who know how to oil their rough yet extremely catchy arrangements. No wonder former Mercyful Fate axeman Hank Shermann agreed to guest on the album’s epic finale.

Via Pulverised