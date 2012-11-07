Cradle Of Filth: Manticore & Other Horrors

Cradle Of Filth have never been afraid of different approaches to their extreme metal. And so it is on Manticore..., their best album since 1998’s Cruelty & The Beast.

The Filth have gone for a monster concept, each track dealing with a different entity from the dark side, bringing to life vampires (Pallid Reflections), lycanthropes (Illicitus) and the manticore (on the title track).

Mixing orchestration with venomous fury, it all comes together impressively, spinning a web of nightmarish gaiety. Despite dancing with ghouls and demons, the album has a real sense of fun – the audio equivalent of a classic Hammer horror movie.

Anyone who hangs around graveyards is gonna love its black humour.