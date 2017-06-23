Conveyer - No Future album review

This Minneapolis melodic hardcore band have championed a DIY ethic and strong devotion to God ever since their formation in 2011. No Future serves as a mature and worthy third full-length follow-up to their debut, Worn Out, and sophomore release, When Given Time To Grow. Despite some line-up changes, including the most recent shuffle, which saw John Gaskill and Jake Smith joining on drums and bass, Conveyer’s sound stays true to the original path. Just the right amounts of rugged, thoughtful and driven, this spirit-filled band blends fiery passion with an upbeat pace, and persistent, emotional fretwork. Conveyer’s solidly melodic hardcore backbone does mean that, while the album is engaging and cohesive, some songs are less memorable than others and could do with a bit more variety. That said, Daniel Adams’s fiercely confident, raw vocals play wonderfully against the more delicate guitar sections, and the title track, Carrier and The Whetstone give the exciting impression that many of these new tracks are just aching to be played live.