Child Bite: Strange Waste

One of the few positive outcomes from mainstream heavy music’s remorseless homogenisation is that the underground will always fulfil its duty to keep spewing out ugly, harrowing music that regards compromise as a disease.

The latest band to receive the patronage of Philip Anselmo’s Housecore imprint, Child Bite are wrong in the head on a heroic and genuinely disturbing level.

Imagine a rabbit-hole plummet soundtracked by surreal Jesus Lizard riffing and East Bay Ray surf rock perversity, with a dash of Converge-like controlled chaos imbuing the whole vein-bulging barrage with a sense of danger. Aside from evoking nostalgic thoughts of an era where music this intense wasn’t used to flog vacuous lifestyle accoutrements, Child Bite’s gift to the world is an admirable disregard for anything other than the vulgar expression of twisted truths. Songs like Mongoloid Obsession and Ancestral Ooze don’t want you to be their friends; instead, Strange Waste is a malevolent housebreaker, hellbent on soiling your carpet with unspeakable fluids and slicing your throat while you sleep.

_ Via Housecore_