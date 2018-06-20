Adamantine 1. Undamaged

2. Pledge To Fight

3. Paradoks

4. Integral

5. Superficial

6. United Front

7. Undefeated

8. Celestial

9. Air Mata Api Buy from Demajors

Over the last seven years Hammer has been proud to shine the spotlight on unique metal communities across the globe, often in countries where circumstances make holding the metal standard aloft is difficult and even dangerous. The first of these was the burgeoning Indonesian scene, and Bandung’s Burgerkill stood proud and loud at the head of it.

And while 2011’s raw Venomous underlined their status in their homeland, Adamantine is a genuine world-beater, light years ahead of its predecessor in terms of production, songwriting craft and sonic impact.

Discounting the short intro and serene instrumental Celestial, Burgerkill set out their manifesto in seven uncompromising tracks, seamlessly combining the technicality of death metal with the intensity of thrash and the addictive riffs of the likes of Lamb Of God and Pantera.

Straight out of the blocks, Pledge To Fight raids the senses with a devastating combo of riffs, maintaining massive groove without abandoning ferocity or skill. As opening statements go it’s impossible to find fault, but if you’re still not convinced then United Front and Integral’s skilful yet insanely catchy fusion of guitars and punchy rhythms perfectly lay the base for frontman Vicky’s savage vocals, before Undefeated’s stabbing tempos set up a rousing chorus.

Even when the band change gears on Superficial’s slower, more menacing descent, Adamantine is a convincing statement from a band with fresh perspectives and big goals, with only the out-of-place melodies on the cover of Iwan Fals’ Air Mata Api and the limited tracklisting minor gripes on an otherwise astonishing collection.