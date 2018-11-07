Bose SoundSport Pulse wireless headphones review

If you mainly wear your headphones down the gym or out jogging and you’re after a pair that’ll do a little more than just play music to take your mind off the pain, Bose’s SoundSport Pulse wireless headphones have a nifty trick up their sleeve. They come with a built-in heart-rate sensor that sends data from your ticker to Bose’s Connect app, which can be hooked up to popular fitness platforms such as Strava and MapMyRun. Bonus! But what did our in-house experts over at TechRadar and What Hi-Fi have to say about them?

TechRadar say...

TechRadar liked these in-ear headphones a lot. "If you need your power song to give even more umph," they say, "then the Bose SoundSport might give you exactly that extra push you’re looking for. With the unmistakable sound signature of the US audio heavyweight, these lightweight earbuds feature a comfortable and secure fit thanks to the StayHear+ tips."

They also liked the heart rate monitor, praising the Pulse over the standard issue SoundSport headphones. "Depending on your training method, this could be a worthwhile investment," they say, "as we've found their heart rate monitor to generally be fairly precise from the ears with these."

What Hi-Fi say...

What Hi-Fi were a little put off by the bulky appearance of the earphones, but conceded they're actually comfier than they look at first glance. "There are improvements to be made in the Bose SoundSport Pulse wireless earphones," they say. "Future versions are likely to have better battery life, with any luck, and smaller earpieces."

Still, they were quick to point out that the sound makes up for the downsides. "If the odd look and potential for every-day charging aren’t off-putting, these are very solid sport earphones. The sound is fun and consistent, and the comfort far better than you’d guess to look at this pair."

