Bombs Of Hades: The Serpent’s Redemption

Rolling around in their own filth amidst the hazy fog between crustpunk and dirty death metal, Bombs Of Hades wouldn’t know subtlety if it violated their most delicate orifices with a giant dildo of frozen snot. This, of course, is a very good thing indeed.

The Serpent’s Redemption makes no apologies for adhering to a strict policy of lobotomised nihilist worship, clattering d-beat sprints and vocals barfed up from the Devil’s own festering stomach soup. Either black-eyed and casually psychotic or brimming with unhinged hostility, the likes of Burn and Incubus Descending offer little beyond sustained bursts of furious, adrenalised goop and are all the more satisfying as a result.

There are a few occasions when these Swedish delinquents exhibit a slightly less myopic approach, most notably on the Asphyx-like slither of the punchy title track and the rumbling Unleashed-isms and impish, shlock rock outro of epic closing nightmare Scorched Earth. But for the most part this is a straightforward heads-down-and-pass-the-bucket assault and further proof that a punk rock mohawk is really just a metalhead’s long hair pointing ever upwards.