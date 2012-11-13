Blood Of The Sun: Burning On The Wings Of Desire

US crew Blood Of The Sun continue their legacy with a fourth studio album that harks back to the glory days of 70s hard rock. It’s a path well trodden but, like their peers Rival Sons and The Answer, they do it with the kind of panache that leaves little doubt about their ability.

Formed by doom legends Saint Vitus’s Henry Vasquez, the vibe is more coarse and drenched in whiskey than you might expect from a band that use the Hammond as frequently as their snare. Foot-tapping guitar riffs and zippy organ solos drive this record like a flare-wearing, moustachioed 70s hipster getting jacked up at their local dive bar. That is to say, it’s part Deep Purple/Uriah Heep, part Skynyrd/Molly Hatchet.

Of course, with Henry on both drums and vocals, and inclusions from members of 70s Southern rock veterans Point Blank, this is downright authentic and cool as fuck.