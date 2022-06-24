Black Stone Cherry join the ranks of the Royal Albert Hall legends

A mutual awe is shared between band and audience on Live From The Royal Albert Hall… Y’all – Black Stone Cherry for realising a joint childhood dream, the audience because of the rip-roaring barrage of Kentucky Americana booting them round the head.

Chris Robertson’s opening vocals on Me And Mary Jane roar through the venue, and John-Fred Young letting rip a searing drum solo in Cheaper To Drink Alone is merely a warmup for the four-minute face melter between Devil’s Queen and Things My Father Said.

Classics Hell And High Water and Blind Man prove easy feats for former Otis man Steve Jewell Jr, who replaced founding bassist Jon Lawhon following his departure in June 2021, three months before the Royal Albert Hall date.

The Royal Albert Hall is imbued with chords, beats and incantations from history’s greatest musicians. Now Black Stone Cherry take their place among them, reflected in a very human sense of joy.