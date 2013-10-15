Black Shapes: Sleep, Sleep, Sleep

Black Shapes’ debut full-length sees the London noisemongers exploring a more measured approach than on previous outings. Opener Treason, Heresy & Witchcraft sets out the stall out with its crushing, slow tempo and rattling bottom end adding a menacing gloom to sit with Gareth Evans’ tortured vocals.

His taking up the mantle of second guitarist has beefed things up too, with Midnight Brides continuing the meaty downbeat assault. It’s not all slower tempo stuff, though, as Nerissa ramps up proceedings with a more typical hardcore attack.

Acoustic dirge Sleep With The Gods and the Sabbath-inspired Clear View Of Static make welcome, softer interludes amongst the punishment, both rounding out an album that has had more thought put into it than the band has shown before. Sleep… should give BS much more attention, and deservedly so.