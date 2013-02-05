Beholder: The Order Of Chaos

It’s a great time to be a young British metal band and Beholder’s second album proves they have the balls and talent to compete with the best of

There are influences from old-school thrash, power metal and also traditional sources, all adding up to a diverse and satisfying 12 tracks that range from the full-on force of Black Flag and Here I Stand to the more progressively challenging Morphine Serenity and The Tale Of Eleanor Grey. There’s even a darkly acoustic instrumental, Out Of Ashes, as the band show they have the bravery to try different musical shades.

This becomes clear on Toxic Nation, where they vary the pace constantly, highlighting the deft touches of guitarists Scott Taylor and Martyn Blackwell. Closing track As Darkness Falls could become one of the year’s classic metal moments, such is its epic and anthemic drive. This is an album delivered with skill and crushing force.