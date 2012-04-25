BB King: Live At The Royal Albert Hall 201

Just turned 86, BB King’s live shows have, for several years, featured the great man seated reflectively picking at well worn career landmarks.

It’s remarkable that BB is open for business – rather like a fine battleship in dry dock – at all. But while the working parts are in order, the flashes of firepower are a decidedly distant echo of his glory days. King chats and purrs appreciatively while Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks – then Slash and Ronnie Wood – do the honours, providing spine tingling licks that echo his fabled, fret-thrilling style.

Like all BB live recordings, this DVD-accompanied set is dwarfed by the still unbeatable Live At The Regal from 1965. Even so, the respectful and playful mood, enhanced by the assured flow of BB’s celebrity fans, handsomely services his formidable legacy.