Atavismo - Inerte album review

The history of psychedelic space jamming tells us that with experience comes articulation, form and focus.

Such is the case with Spanish psychoactive psonic explorers, Atavismo. The three-piece have reined in significantly since the visceral, acid-steeped improvs of 2015’s Desintegración debut, yet retain their ability to unravel circuitous grooves as hypnotic and immersive as any you’ll hear in psych this year. Each of Inerte’s five compositions betray a creative vision more ambitious and sophisticated than before. Obviously the traditional drums, bass and guitar format can’t help but present limitations – and vocally speaking there’s no clear front-person – yet ethereal male/female voices effectively hike up the otherworldly atmosphere whenever they enter the taut instrumental fray of material that’s moving in the general direction of Motorpsycho. Most thrilling is a slight yet distinct Iberian flavour. Opener Pan Y Dolor has a clearly perceptible melody and rhythm that’s intrinsically Spanish in origin. This hot-blooded lilt, peculiar to Inerte’s Atavismo, similarly characterises epic 10-minute plus-ers El Sueño and Volarás. Rather than retread worn paths, Atavismo set their controls for the heart of somewhere way more interesting.