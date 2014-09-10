Archie Powell & The Exports: Back In Black

Following a promising debut with an album on the woes of a touring band tested fans’ sympathies, but their third album finds the Chicago group focusing on the frustrations of getting laid.

It’s getting them down; on opener Everything’s Fucked, Powell can scarcely be bothered to wank. His howls of thwarted desire have echoes of Bleach or Black Francis.

What saves it is his wry self-awareness and the band’s pummelling of a good hook, brightening the desperate Tattoo On My Brain, Scary Dream, Holes and I’m Gonna Lose It. The final Everything’s Cool is a reconciliation – of sorts.