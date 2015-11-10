Anathema: A Sort Of Homecoming

Trending

Potent prog rockers induce an altared state

Filmed on an acoustic tour of the UK that took in four of the country’s most majestic cathedrals, Anathema chose to commemorate the final date: their triumphant homecoming performance at Liverpool’s Anglican Cathedral.

Shot by acclaimed director Lasse Hoile and available on DVD and Blu-ray with a lush 5.1 audio mix, there are not enough discs in existence to capture the atmosphere in that awe-inspiring space, a stage dwarfed by gothic arches ascending into darkness and an ornate, gilded altar.

Music already capable of bringing a tear to the eye echoed deep within the massive space, elevating hearts and minds beyond the everyday. Offering spine-tingling, stripped-down renditions of heartstoppers Untouchable (Part 1) and Dreaming Light, the band also imbued proceedings with a family sentiment, the front rows littered with friends and relatives.

Ever serious about their craft, the brothers Cavanagh, backed by a rotating roster of musicians, covered all eras of the goth-turned-prog-rockers’ 25 years. While difficult to capture what it truly felt like in that transcendent space, this package serves as a fitting memento of a defining moment for these masters of evocative emotion.