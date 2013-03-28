Amaranthe: The Nexus

Swedish/Danish combo Amaranthe have been so rushed off their feet since the release of their self-titled debut in 2011 that it’s hard to figure out when they could have squeezed in the recording of its follow-up. But they did and it seems their relentless touring, including four visits to the UK, has not only helped them climb up the next rung of the metal ladder, but it’s also given them a more confident sound.

The Nexus is overflowing with their trademark melodic metal, but this time it’s delivered with more conviction not to mention a hefty dose of unashamed power pop and electro-goth, all of which complement Amaranthe’s unique three-pronged vocal attack. Working again with producer Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Ginger Wildheart), the six-piece have managed to achieve the impossible task of creating a collection of new songs that aren’t only heavy but also sound serene.

With the uplifting Afterlife, current single The Nexus and the perky pop of Razorblade and Electroheart, Amaranthe have packed in anthem after anthem on this 12-track release. Moshpit-friendly and designed to be played loud, each song is like a musical firework. Watch them explode on their next tour.