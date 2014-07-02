Alpha Male Tea Party: Droids

Here’s a band who would surely never join any party that would have them as members. They’re from Liverpool but stress that they “don’t sound like a Liverpool band”.

And their latest single is entitled You Eat Hummus, Of Course You Listen To Genesis. That bloody-minded determination to confound expectations is clear here.

Happy As Larry, Larry Is Dead and Judas The Tenderiser take the traditional rock riff, make it hop, skip and jump until your natural sense of rhythm is in knots, but still make for strangely riveting hooks. A theme of this album, they claim, is that the daily grind of work is turning us into a nation of automatons. Not the easiest concept to convey when you’re an instrumental band, but that’s made up for by highly expressive song titles like Haven’t Had A Lunch Break Since Windows Vista Came Out and Your Happiness Was Stored On A Hard Drive And Is Now Corrupt. For all the techy terms there’s nothing clinical about their sound – they’re belting hell out of their instruments on tracks like Athlete’s Face and aforementioned Judas The Tenderiser. A scouse Mars Volta? Why, we wouldn’t dare try to categorise them in such simplistic terms.

Via Superstar Destroyer